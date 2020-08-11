Home-grown firms are scampering to raise capital, scale up, and fill the void following India’s decision to ban popular Chinese short-video platform TikTok. However, big institutional investors are cautious about committing large sums to Indian firms, with most platforms failing to meet the engagement metrics required to ensure long-term success.

“Venture capitalists are interested in our platform, but the industry largely shows mixed feelings right now," said the founder of one such platform. Most platforms, whether big or small, are facing problems in retaining users.

Most investors measure retention to see how many users opened the app and performed at least one action within a stipulated period of time. The platforms have gained lots of downloads, but haven’t been able to retain users, the founder said.

Chingari, a short-video app, has 25 million users, but only 3 million daily active users, it said recently during its seed round announcement. Chingari did not respond to Mint’s queries.

“Download is not a key metric. Rather, user growth should be assessed by daily active users. The second metric to track is time spent, sessions clocked, and engagement," said Karan Mohla, executive director, head of consumer media and technology, Chiratae Ventures, a venture capital firm.

Investors are wary because of the presence of many players, including ShareChat-owned Moj and Roposo, which are backed by big businesses, alongside ones such as Chingari, Mitron, Bolo Indya and Trell. “With multiple social networks in the space, it will be a lot more expensive to attract users," said Mohla.

Indian apps lack the international appeal and innovation that global apps bring to their platforms, according to Bhavik Hathi, managing director, Alavarez and Marsal (India), a management consultancy. The uncertainty around the ban that it is not a blanket ban plays on everyone’s minds, Hathi said. “There will still be global players competing for the market," he said.

However, Indian platforms may be running out of time. According to most firms, the ban has created a window of three to six months to acquire new users. This will require a lot of money, which these platforms do not have.

“Ultimately, social apps do require capital to acquire new users. Alternatively, there is also the virality quotient around new users being attracted to your platform and networks may need to keep the freshness on their platform by attracting different types of users," said Mohla.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated