NEW DELHI : Investors on digital wealth management firm Paytm Money Ltd invested an average sum of ₹70,000 in different asset classes in the financial year 2021, while more than 80% of investors on the platform are under 35 years of age. These are the key findings of Paytm Money’s annual report titled, “How the young Indian millennial invests".

The wholly owned subsidiary of digital financial services platform Paytm, which has more than 6 million users, also revealed that more than 210,000 demat accounts were opened in less than eight months between August last year and March 2021.

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Varun Sridhar, chief executive officer, Paytm Money, said: "In the last one year, we have seen a transformation in the way our users invest. Through education, and open dialogue on investments, we have been able to open up more users to the idea of wealth creation, along with products that help in building a strong portfolio. We believe that wealth management in the country needs to be democratized, embraced, and adopted by all."

In 2020, more than 5,000 people attended the Paytm Money ETF Masterclass, a webinar series on strategies and insights into exchange-traded funds (ETFs), conducted by industry experts.

According to the report, more than 25% of equity users invested about ₹28,834 on average in ETFs. Additionally, F&O (futures and options) as an investment option has also gained massive popularity among Paytm Money users in the last year and so have IPOs on the platform.

In terms of equity trading on the platform, 210,000 accounts were opened till 31 March 2021. “In the last year, investors on average did 10 transactions in the stocks per month and hold ₹46,000 worth of stocks in the account, while they added over ₹74,000 for investing. Many users traded or invested in 15 stocks and 41% traded intraday," the company said in the report.

Moreover, users invested the most in Tata Motors in the last year, and this is the security attracting the highest number of the investor base other than Yes Bank, Vodafone Idea, SBI, and ONGC.

In terms of investor preference, the report revealed that while more than 64% of users have invested in mutual funds, close to 28% have invested in equity, and the rest in digital gold.

Some of the most popular mutual funds on the platform during the last year included Axis Bluechip Fund (growth plan), in which about 120,000 users have invested more than ₹200 crore. More than 80% of these users chose the systematic investment plan (SIP) route to invest in the fund. Other popular funds were SBI Small Cap Fund (direct-growth) and Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund (direct-growth).

Moreover, the most encouraging observation that the company has made in the last several months is the rapid increase in the number of woman investors on the platform. “Paytm Money has seen the number of female investors double on the platform; they are experimenting and investing in different wealth products," the company said in a release.

According to Paytm Money, while most of India has shown initiative in starting their wealth creation journey on the platform, about 44% of the total user base belongs to five states—Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Karnataka.

Paytm Money offers a gamut of investment products, such as direct mutual funds, stocks, IPO, F&O, ETF, National Pension System (NPS) and digital gold on its platform.

