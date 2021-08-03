Users invested 70,000 on average across asset classes in FY21: Paytm Money

Commenting on the findings of the survey, Varun Sridhar, chief executive officer, Paytm Money, said: "In the last one year, we have seen a transformation in the way our users invest. Through education, and open dialogue on investments, we have been able to open up more users to the idea of wealth creation, along with products that help in building a strong portfolio. We believe that wealth management in the country needs to be democratized, embraced, and adopted by all."