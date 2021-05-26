MUMBAI: ICICI Bank on Wednesday said it has collaborated with the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) to allow linking its digital wallet Pockets to the unified payments interface (UPI) network that allows quick payments and transfer of funds.

This is a departure from the current practice that demands such IDs be linked with a savings bank account. Even on its website, NPCI says that a “customer cannot link a wallet to UPI, only bank accounts can be added".

New users, including those who are not customers of ICICI Bank, can now instantly get a UPI ID, which is automatically linked to Pockets, the bank said. Customers who already have a UPI ID, will get a new ID when they log on to the Pockets app. If allowed for all industry wallets going ahead, this move is expected to add some relevance to wallets whose sheen faded with the advent of ubiquitous UPI transactions.

The bank said this initiative enables users to undertake small value everyday transactions directly from their Pockets wallet using UPI in a safe and secure manner.

"It helps them to streamline the number of transactions being undertaken daily from their savings account and thus de-clutter their savings account statement of multiple entries. Further, it expands the convenient usage of UPI to young adults like college students, who may not have a savings account," the statement said.

Bijith Bhaskar, head of the bank’s digital channels and partnership said that internal research suggests that users are keen to link their UPI ID with their digital wallet, so that they can directly use the balance in the wallet for smaller transactions while using their savings account only for the larger ones.

"Armed with this insight, we are delighted to have worked closely with NPCI to introduce this unique innovative solution in digital banking. We believe, the facility will provide immense convenience and the advantage of secured UPI payments to customers using Pockets wallet," said Bhaskar

