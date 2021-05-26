Users of ICICI Bank wallet Pockets can now use UPI

New users, including those who are not customers of ICICI Bank, can now instantly get a UPI ID, which is automatically linked to Pockets, the bank said. Customers who already have a UPI ID, will get a new ID when they log on to the Pockets app. If allowed for all industry wallets going ahead, this move is expected to add some relevance to wallets whose sheen faded with the advent of ubiquitous UPI transactions.