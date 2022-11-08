USFDA approves Zydus Lifesciences' generic hypertension drug2 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 01:34 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences' generic hypertension drug, Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide, received approval from USFDA
Zydus Lifesciences got the US health regulator's nod to market its hypertension drug Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets in the American market, said the Indian pharmaceutical company on Tuesday.