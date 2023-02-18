USFDA issues 8 observations for Cipla's Pithampur manufacturing facility
- USFDA conducted a Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at Cipla's Pithampur manufacturing facility from 6-17 February, 2023.
Cipla Ltd on Saturday said that the company has received eight observations from United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) after it conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection in its Pithampur manufacturing facility.
