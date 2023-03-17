USFDA issues Form-483 with 1 observation to Torrent Pharma1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 10:38 PM IST
- USFDA conducted the pre-approval inspection of the Torrent Pharma Bileshwarpura-based plant from March 13-March 17.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday said the US Food and Drug Administration completed company’s Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) of Oral-Oncology manufacturing facility at Bileshwarpura, Gujarat. USFDA has issued Form 483 with one observation after inspecting its Gujarat-based manufacturing facility.
