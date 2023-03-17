USFDA issues Form-483 with 1 observation to Torrent Pharma

“The USFDA conducted Pre-Approval Inspection [PAI] of our Oral-Oncology manufacturing facility at Bileshwarpura, Gujarat from 13-Mar-23 to 17-Mar-23. At the end of the inspection, we have been issued a “Form 483" with 1 observation, which is procedural in nature," said Torrent Pharmaceuticals in its regulatory filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}