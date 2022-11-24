USFDA issues warning letter to Glenmark Pharma's Goa unit1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 11:40 AM IST
The US drug regulator had inspected the Glenmark's Goa facility in May 2022 and issued Official Action Indicated (OAI)
The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a warning letter for Glenmark Pharma's manufacturing facility in Goa. The US drug regulator had inspected the Glenmark's Goa facility in May 2022 and issued Official Action Indicated (OAI).