USFDA issues warning letter to Glenmark Pharma's Goa unit

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in furtherance to intimation dated 26th August, 2022 for United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection of our Goa manufacturing facility, we wish to inform you that the Company has received a communication from the USFDA that the classification of Company's said facility continues to be as Official Action Indicated ('OAI'). USFDA may continue to withhold product approvals from this facility till the outstanding observations are resolved. The Company has an ongoing derisking plan in place for new product approvals," Glenmark said in a statement.