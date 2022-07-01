Usha International launches ad film with Mithali Raj, Taapsee Pannu1 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 01:56 PM IST
- The commercial will air during the one-off test match between India and England on 1 July
Following its association with the film Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj who is also the brand ambassador of Usha International, the company has launched a co-branded television commercial featuring Taapsee Pannu. The actor is playing Raj in the biopic produced by Viacom18 Studios.