Following its association with the film Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj who is also the brand ambassador of Usha International, the company has launched a co-branded television commercial featuring Taapsee Pannu. The actor is playing Raj in the biopic produced by Viacom18 Studios.

The ad campaign highlights Pannu enacting Raj’s journey as a cricketer, and finds a connect between her hard work. The advertisement is for the company’s Colossal DLX Wet Grinder.

Saurabh Baishakhia, president at Usha Appliances said, “The co-branded TV commercial highlights ‘you have to work hard to make a better batter’. Raj’s inspiring journey as a cricketer and longevity and accomplishments as a cricketer are unmatched as is the superior batter quality and durability of the product.“

The commercial will air during the one-off test match between India and England on 1 July. In anticipation of the audience interest, the company said it will be airing the TV commercial between 1-5 July across multiple sports channels. The ad will also play in cinemas across the country.

The campaign, they added, will also include in-film branding, digital activation, and online contests etc. In the movie itself, the brand will be visible in several scenes including match sequences etc.

According to ExpertMarketResearch, India’s advertising market outlook was valued at ₹670 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during 2022-2027 to reach ₹1253.2 billion by 2026.