Using data analytics to drive growth: M&S India

Mumbai: Marks and Spencer (M&S) India, a joint venture between the British retailer and Reliance Retail, is employing a data-centric strategy to solidify its presence in India's competitive retail sector. The company is looking to identify “catchment" areas with increasing Western cultural influence, using consumer preference data and capitalizing on the shifting cultural dynamics in targeted regions.

The company will use this data as basis for the opening of five to six new stores by the year's end, said Ritesh Mishra, managing director, M&S India.

Mishra highlighted the distinct reliance on data analytics over traditional metrics like footfall, crediting it with their recent surge in store openings.

The British fashion retailer owns 51% in the Indian business, while Reliance Retail owns the remaining 49%. The companies are equally committed to invest and grow the brand, said Mishra while emphasizing the critical role of data analytics in shaping the brand’s growth trajectory.

“For instance, we found Ranchi is picking up in terms of online revenue and we asked if there was a nice mall we could go to. We found a mall, and bang, in April, we opened our first store in Ranchi," Mishra added. “The mandate is very clear—keep investing in this area."

“We have opened six stores in the last six months, and that’s the kind of pace that we will keep building. Every month we will open one store."

In October, the company opened its 100th store in India, with the 18th outlet in Mumbai. “This is a milestone for us. I have been associated with this brand for about 12 years. Constantly we were sort of looking at that stage when we get to hit this crucial milestone," said Mishra.

Marks and Spencer's expansion reflects a broader shift towards a hybrid retail model, with online sales now accounting for a quarter of their revenue.

“We are trying to map the product categories and city location as well. Winterwear and lingerie are successful categories," Mishra said. “Last December, winterwear grew 47% year-on-year despite the tough economy. In fact at times, winterwear accounts for 35-36% of our overall business in December."

However, lingerie continues to be its mainstay, accounting for 25% of the company’s revenues. M&S wants to be a one-stop destination for lingerie, linen, winterwear as well as formal wear, he said. “So, we are investing heavily in these four areas to create a one-stop shop."

Discussing the pricing strategy, Mishra said, “Our approach to our pricing and proposition has been primarily around creating right value, and we believe the first price is the best price for the customer."

The company boasts a loyal customer base of 5 million in India, spanning both physical and online stores, and is witnessing growing frequency of product purchases.

Going ahead, the company is looking to “grow at a faster pace" and definitely “charge up the investments," Mishra said.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.