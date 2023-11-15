Using data analytics to drive growth: M&S India
The company boasts a loyal customer base of 5 million in India, spanning both physical and online stores
Mumbai: Marks and Spencer (M&S) India, a joint venture between the British retailer and Reliance Retail, is employing a data-centric strategy to solidify its presence in India's competitive retail sector. The company is looking to identify “catchment" areas with increasing Western cultural influence, using consumer preference data and capitalizing on the shifting cultural dynamics in targeted regions.