Using trademarked words as keywords is infringement: HC

Ashish Singh, managing partner, Capstone Legal said this ruling will set a precedent on what words can be used for search engine optimization (SEO). “The key/search words play a very crucial role here, on the basis of which one finds a certain brand. This was by far was not recognized by the trademark law; therefore, it was done by case law. Although the definition of trademark is very wide, it includes using trademark as well as these keywords. This judgement just goes on to show how the law is progressing and evolving along with technology. Essentially, going forward, it will also be the duty of the publisher to check if the individual is using the correct key words for specific brand names in SEO," said Singh.