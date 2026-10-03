US-Iran war impact: Nayara Energy hikes fuel prices in India with immediate effect; petrol up by ₹5, diesel by ₹3

Pressure continues to mount on fuel retailers amid higher global energy prices, as Nayara Energy, India's largest private fuel retailer, has increased fuel prices with immediate effect. Petrol prices have been increased by ₹5 per litre, while diesel prices have risen by ₹3 per litre.
The latest hike marks another price revision by Nayara Energy this year, as Indian refiners deal with the impact of geopolitical disruptions on global crude oil and fuel markets, news agency PTI reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
According to the report, India's largest private fuel retailer, which operates over 7,000 fuel stations across the country, announced the price hike with effect from the early hours of Saturday.
When the US-Iran war disrupted energy supplies after breaking out in late February, Nayara Energy became the first fuel retailer to pass the impact of higher international oil prices on to consumers. On March 26, the company raised petrol and diesel prices by ₹5 and ₹3 per litre, respectively, taking the rates at its outlets to ₹100.71 and ₹91.31 per litre, respectively.
However, Nayara Energy later reversed the March price hike. On 1 July, the largest private fuel retailer slashed petrol prices by ₹5 and diesel by ₹3 a litre. The reduction came after global crude prices eased as tensions in West Asia subsided. It was the first reduction by a fuel retailer in over two years and subsequently brought Nayara's pricing back in line with state-owned retailers.
The latest increase signals another effort by the private fuel retailer to reflect rising costs in retail prices following a period of relatively stable rates.
In contrast, state-owned fuel retailers began transferring the impact of higher international oil prices to consumers in May. They raised petrol and diesel prices through a series of staggered increases, with the cumulative hike reaching around ₹7.50 per litre for both fuels by the end of May. The fourth increase, announced on 25 May, was ₹2.61 per litre for petrol and ₹2.71 per litre for diesel.
State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, have a market share of over 90 per cent of India's 1,04,137 petrol pumps and have historically kept prices relatively stable, despite fluctuations in global crude prices.
On Thursday, the Centre asked private fuel retailers not to limit petrol and diesel sales at their outlets, after Nayara and Jio-BP limited supplies at some pumps amid losses on retail fuel sales.
Officials said the price difference between retail and bulk diesel had led industrial consumers to purchase cheaper fuel from retail outlets, putting additional pressure on supplies.
The latest price hike comes against the backdrop of the US-Iran war, which has disrupted global energy supplies and added to pressure on fuel retailers facing higher crude oil and fuel costs.
(with PTI inputs)
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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