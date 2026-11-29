The United States and Iran have been engaged in a conflict for nine months, following a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran in February. The two sides remain deadlocked over a peace deal that is yet to be finalised. Amid the continuing impasse, a Washington Post report on Saturday (local time) revealed that Tehran had reportedly used SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet services in operations targeting US forces.

Musk reportedly furious over Starlink's use in Iran Citing people familiar with the discussions, the report said SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was furious after being informed of two unauthorised instances of the company's satellite internet service being used in ways that his team believed were connected to Iran's operations against US forces.

Additionally, the SpaceX billionaire was told that the US military had used one-way drones equipped with Starshield, the military-grade version of Starlink, under a lower-cost subscription plan intended for ground operations.

According to the report, a classified update on the conflict was provided to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, detailing the Iranian military's use of the satellite internet service. Starlink appeared to offer Tehran an alternative means of communication as US forces sought to weaken Iran's conventional communication networks.

However, the US Defense Department, in a statement, said that it "is not aware of the report to the (office of the defense secretary) pertaining to this subject."

The Washington Post further reported that the alleged use of Starlink to support Iran's military operations had not been reported previously.

How did Starlink reach Iran? While Starlink does not have a licence to operate in the Islamic Republic, SpaceX founder Musk has previously said the service is active in the country. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, authorities in Tehran have cut public access to the internet amid periods of unrest, including the deadly nationwide protests in January, following which the US government smuggled thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran.

Additionally, the Iranian government has maintained strict control over internet access since the US and Israel launched their joint military operation against Iran at the end of February.

In January this year, The New York Times reported that Starlink's service was made available to Iranians at no cost after officials in Tehran imposed a communications blackout during a crackdown on anti-government protesters.

Executives in the satellite industry told The Washington Post that controlling access to the terminals becomes challenging once they enter the public domain, increasing the risk of them falling into the hands of adversaries.

Describing the dilemma, one of the executives said SpaceX was weighing whether to shut down the service in Tehran, potentially depriving dissidents of connectivity, or keep it running and risk allowing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to use the technology.

Starlink's Ukraine controversy Starlink's role in the Ukraine war had earlier drawn scrutiny over its use on the battlefield and the extent of US government influence over the service. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the satellite internet network has been used to maintain civilian connectivity as well as support Ukrainian military communications and drone operations.

Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on separate occasions that the country's access to Starshield had been disrupted and sought an explanation from US President Donald Trump's administration and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Both denied responsibility. Ukrainian troops reportedly suffered major losses during that period as they were unable to intercept incoming Russian missiles and drones.