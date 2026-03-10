US-Israel, Iran conflict: Air India announces fuel surcharge on domestic, int'l routes; cites geopolitical reasons

The Air India group on Tuesday announced a phased expansion in fuel surcharges on both its domestic and international flights, citing the sharp rise in jet fuel prices triggered by the geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region.

In a press release, the company said that since March, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which accounts for roughly 40% of an airline's operating costs, has seen a significant price jump due to supply interruptions.

The development comes nearly two weeks after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, targeting its key military and naval forces, killing its former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled the country for 36 years. The strikes prompted Tehran to retaliate, thereby plunging the Middle East region into a wider and renewed military confrontation.

The company further said that in India, the situation is intensified by high excise duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) on ATF in major metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai, which increases their operating costs and adds significant pressure on the airline's finances.

Phased revision of fuel surcharges Air India said that it will introduce the revised fuel surcharges in three phases. The changes will apply to travel on all flights, including those operated by Air India Express, as detailed below:

Phase I Under Phase 1, the new fuel surcharges will be applicable on all bookings made from 0001 hours IST on 12 March 2026