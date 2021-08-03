Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UST to hire 10,000 employees in digital skills globally

UST to hire 10,000 employees in digital skills globally

Premium
Out of the 10,000 employees, 2,000 will be entry-level engineering positions with digital proficiencies. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 11:15 AM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • UST has a significant presence in India with 15,000 employees out of its total global headcount of 26,000

Bengaluru: California-based digital transformation solutions company UST said on Tuesday it plans to hire over 10,000 employees this year across the globe, with a focus on North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Australia.

UST has a significant presence in India with 15,000 employees out of its total global headcount of 26,000. In India, it has offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Noida, Hosur, Coimbatore, and Ahmedabad. Since the onset of the pandemic, UST said it has accelerated the digital transformation of companies which has spurred demand for hiring skilled talent.

The hires will be for various key skills in digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, java, data science & engineering, application development and modernization, artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), automation. Out of the 10,000 employees, 2,000 will be entry-level engineering positions with digital proficiencies.

“From day one, our new hires will be on the ground innovating with the newest technologies to deliver solutions and build products that matter to clients and their end customers," said Manu Gopinath, joint chief operating officer, UST. “These new hires will support the ongoing development of our industry-leading products and platforms that will scale with the considerable growing demand for our solutions."

UST said it has been investing in building a future-ready workforce, with a focus on upskilling and retraining talent. Entry-level employees who join UST undergo more than 100 hours of accelerated skilling programs.

