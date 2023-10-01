UTI AMC appoints Vinay Lakhotia as Chief Financial Officer

India’s leading asset managers UTI Asset Management Company (UTI AMC) on Sunday announced that it has appointed Vinay Lakhotia as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 October, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vinay is a rank holder chartered accountant from ICAI and was awarded chartered financial analyst designation from CFA Institute in 2007.

Commenting on Vinay Lakhotia's appointment, UTI AMC MD & CEO of Imtaiyazur Rehmann said, “Vinay has been an integral part of the Company and his association with UTI goes a long way. We welcome him into this new role and are positive that his financial acumen and expertise will add value while we focus on sustainable growth, capital efficiency and profitability." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He joined UTI in 1999 and currently heads the fund accounts and operations function.

A week ago, UTI Mutual Fund (UTI) launched UTI Innovation Fund, an open-ended equity scheme following the innovation theme to bring the next generation edge to investor’s portfolios. The Fund would follow a bottom-up approach for investing in innovation-oriented businesses and disruptors with the potential for non-linear growth outcomes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 25 July, UTI Asset Management Company reported a more than two-fold jump in profit after tax to ₹234 crore in the June quarter.

The company had posted a profit after tax of ₹92 crore in the same quarter in the preceding fiscal, UTI AMC said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total revenue from operations surged 60 per cent to ₹468 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to ₹293 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the June quarter, UTI Mutual Fund's average assets under management were ₹2.48 lakh crore and had a market share of 5.76 per cent.

