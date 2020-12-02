UTI MF launches small cap fund, but the timing may be off

Experts are sceptical of the timing of the fund launch and the lack of an established track record. "There are many small cap companies trading far below their all-time highs. But the small cap space is not immune from the overall run-up in the stock market. Also, track record is important. With so many other small cap funds available in the market, why go for an NFO (new fund offer)? The fund manager is also relatively new to UTI and needs time to build his credentials," said Kirtan Shah, Chief Financial Planner at Sykes and Ray Equities (I) Ltd, a mutual fund distributor. Anant Ladha, a mutual fund distributor based in Kota, Rajasthan, echoed this sentiment. "I think it is a little late in the cycle to invest in a small cap fund now. UTI Midcap Fund has done ok in my view, but I'm not sure how this will translate for the small cap fund," he said.