Uttam Galva Steels Apr-Jun net loss narrows to 159.6 cr

NEW DELHI : Uttam Galva Steels Ltd on Wednesday said its consolidated net loss reduced to 159.61 crore during the quarter ended on June 30, 2020.  

The company had posted a net loss of 269.38 crore on a consolidated basis during the same quarter a year ago, Uttam Galva Steels Ltd said in a BSE filing.  

During April-June 2020, the company's total income also reduced to 89.06 crore from 112.78 crore in year-ago-quarter.  

Its total expenses during the said quarter were at 207.97 crore as compared to 183.78 crore in April-June of the period of preceding fiscal.  

Uttam Galva Steels Limited is one of the largest manufacturers of cold rolled steel and galvanized steel in western India.  

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 3.66 per cent down at 6.58 apiece on BSE.

