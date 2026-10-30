Uttarakhand helicopter crash: What is Trans Bharat Aviation? Company named in incident with ₹58 crore revenue in FY25

Trans Bharat Aviation, the operator of the helicopter that crashed in Uttarakhand's Joshimath on Friday, killing six people, provides helicopter charter and pilgrimage services across India.

Founded in 1991, the Delhi-headquartered company has come under scrutiny after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) announced a probe into the accident. Trans Bharat Aviation reported revenue of ₹58 crore in FY25, according to The Company Check.

The helicopter, bearing registration number VT-HCX and identified as an AS350B3, crashed in a forest area near Chai village in Joshimath while flying from Badrinath to Dehradun. It had taken off from the Badrinath helipad at 1:14 pm with the pilot and five passengers on board.

A senior official told PTI that the AAIB would investigate the accident and that its team had already left for the site. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said its team had also been dispatched to Dehradun to conduct a preliminary and regulatory assessment.

What is Trans Bharat Aviation? According to its LinkedIn profile, Trans Bharat Aviation is “one of the oldest Non-Schedule Operator in India offering Helicopter charter services across India”. The company lists election flying, VIP charters, heli-pilgrimage, joy rides and aerial surveys among its services.

It describes itself as a privately held company in the airlines and aviation industry, with 11-50 employees and its headquarters in Delhi. Its listed specialities include helicopter charter, Char Dham Yatra, Kedarnath Yatra, election flying, flower dropping, aerial surveys, VIP charters and helicopter maintenance.

The company was founded in 1991, according to its LinkedIn profile.

What does the company say about its helicopter fleet? Trans Bharat Aviation's website says it operates a fleet of three Bell 407 helicopters, with a combined passenger capacity of 18. It describes the aircraft as being equipped with advanced avionics and crash-resistant fuel systems and powered by Rolls-Royce engines.

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The website also lists pilgrimage services, charter operations, emergency missions and special transport among the company's operational activities. It says its helicopters undergo “Regular DGCA CAR 145-certified maintenance with daily pre-flight inspections”.

The company's website describes its fleet as comprising Bell 407 helicopters. The available information does not establish whether the crashed aircraft was part of the fleet listed on its website.

Who leads Trans Bharat Aviation? According to the company information provided, Saket Agarwal serves as the managing director, while Rajesh Agrawal is listed as a director.

What happened in the Uttarakhand helicopter crash? The helicopter took off from Badrinath helipad on Friday and was headed to Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun when it crashed in a forest area near Chai village in Joshimath.

Six people, including the pilot, died in the accident. In its statement, the DGCA said, “The wreckage of the crash has been located, and the search and rescue operations are under progress.”

The AAIB will investigate the accident to establish the circumstances and possible causes of the crash. The DGCA has also sent a team to Dehradun to conduct a preliminary and regulatory assessment.