Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: Centre seeks cancellation of Marion's license1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 11:29 PM IST
The development comes a day after Indian authorities arrested three Marion employees and began looking for two directors. The company's products have also been linked to deaths in Uzbekistan.
The Centre has recommended that the manufacturing license of Uttar Pradesh-based Marion biotech be cancelled after a majority of tested samples were found to have been adulterated with ethylene glycol. The development comes a day after Indian authorities arrested three Marion employees and began looking for two directors. The company's products have also been linked to deaths in Uzbekistan.
