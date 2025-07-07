V2 Retail may target more than 100 new stores in FY26
07 Jul 2025
V2 Retail Ltd has already started 26 new stores in the June quarter alone against its goal of opening 100 in FY26. Now it's discussing raising the target.
NEW DELHI : V2 Retail Ltd is considering revising upward its target of opening 100 new outlets in 2025-26, after having already opened 26 stores in the first quarter alone.
