Va Tech Wabag secures 4,400 crore order from Chennai Metro Water to build desalination plant.

New Delhi: Va Tech Wabag on Friday said it has bagged a design, build, operate (DBO) order from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) for building a 400 million litres per day (MLD) sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant at a total cost of about ₹4,400 crore.

The project is scheduled to be executed in a joint venture with Metito Overseas Ltd.

The order includes the scope of design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of the 400 MLD SWRO desalination plant and the associated seawater intake system over a period of 42 months followed by 20 years of Operation & Maintenance (O&M), the company said in a statement.

The desalination process will include Lamella Clarifiers, Dissolved Air Flotation System, Gravity Dual Media Filters followed by Reverse Osmosis and Re-mineralization to produce clean drinking water which will be further distributed by CMWSSB to the residents of south Chennai.

This is landmark project for Chennai and India since on completion, it will be the largest desalination plant in the Southeast Asia, it added.

“This is historically the largest ever order for Wabag. I’m extremely happy that we have been awarded this massive, prestigious and important Desalination plant order in Chennai from our trusted customer CMWSSB with whom our association spans over 2 decades now,“ said Shailesh Kumar, CEO – India Cluster.

The project makes Chennai “Desalination Capital of India" with a production of about 750 MLD of desalinated water along the coast of Chennai.

With the 400 MLD SWRO desalination plant, Wabag will be responsible for about 70% of the water production through desalination units in Chennai.

At 1139IST, shares of Va Tech Wabag traded at ₹356.20, up 5.84% from previous close, on the BSE.