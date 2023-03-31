Va Tech Wabag secures 4,400 crore order from Chennai Metro Water to build desalination plant.

Va Tech Wabag secures ₹4,400 crore order from Chennai Metro Water to build desalination plant1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 12:14 PM IST
The desalination process will include Lamella Clarifiers, Dissolved Air Flotation System, Gravity Dual Media Filters followed by Reverse Osmosis and Re-mineralization to produce clean drinking water which will be further distributed by CMWSSB to the residents of south Chennai.
New Delhi: Va Tech Wabag on Friday said it has bagged a design, build, operate (DBO) order from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) for building a 400 million litres per day (MLD) sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant at a total cost of about ₹4,400 crore.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×