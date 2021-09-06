Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
VA Tech Wabag secures $11.5 million order for Malaysia's Petronas Refinery

VA Tech Wabag secures $11.5 million order for Malaysia's Petronas Refinery

Shares of VA Tech Wabag on Monday rose 2% on the BSE
1 min read . 10:43 AM IST Livemint

  • Wabag shall be the technology vendor and provide design, engineering, procurement and supervision activities for the proposed effluent treatment plant

Mumbai: VA Tech Wabag, a pure-play water technology Indian multinational group, has secured an order worth $11.45 million from Dialog E&C Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia towards establishing an effluent treatment plant in Johor, Malaysia.

The plant at Pengerang Integrated Complex will be constructed for PRPC Utilities and Facilities Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Petronas Refinery and Petrochemical Corporation.

“This order was secured based on our technological pre-qualifications with Petronas player in the Oil & Gas segment and in South East Asian market," said S Natrajan, S&M Head – India Cluster - VA Tech Wabag.

Wabag shall be the technology vendor and provide design, engineering, procurement and supervision activities for the proposed effluent treatment plant. The company shall design the effluent treatment plant comprising two-stage biological treatment, advance oxidation process, ammonia stripper and drier facility for sludge treatment. 

Wabag was amongst the few technology partners approved by PRPC for this project, based on its global reference in oil and gas segment, the company said.

The Indian company has previously executed a $200 million state-of-the-art integrated effluent treatment plant for Pengerang Integrated Complex which ensures reduction of contaminants below regulatory discharge requirements.

Shares of VA Tech Wabag on Monday rose 2% on the BSE to 343.65.

