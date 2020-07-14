Vaccine developer Moderna joining Nasdaq 100. Now valued at $28 billion

Thanks to market-beating gains from megacap internet giants like Amazon.com Inc. and Netflix Inc., the Nasdaq 100 broke into record territory early last month and has kept on going. Since March 20, the index of leading non-financial Nasdaq-listed stocks has climbed 58%, compared with a 40% gain in the broader S&P 500. Over that same period, Moderna has soared more than 150% as the company tests its potential vaccine for Covid-19.