Vaccine makers ask PM Modi for drug regulatory reforms

Though India has approved four vaccines (SII’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Sputnik V, sold in India by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D), only two are in use in the nationwide immunization drive. The slow ramp-up by companies such as Bharat Biotech International Ltd and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the developer of Sputnik V, has resulted in India’s immunization drive being led mainly by one company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}