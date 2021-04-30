Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Vaccitech, startup behind Oxford Covid vaccine tech, falls 20% in Nasdaq debut

Vaccitech, startup behind Oxford Covid vaccine tech, falls 20% in Nasdaq debut

Premium
A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq market site in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S.,
1 min read . 10:25 PM IST Reuters

  • The company's vaccine technology uses an altered form of chimpanzee cold virus to transport genetic material that can help boost the human immune system and fight infection.

American depositary shares of Vaccitech fell nearly 20% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, giving the co-inventor of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University a market value of about $464 million.

American depositary shares of Vaccitech fell nearly 20% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, giving the co-inventor of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University a market value of about $464 million.

The biotech firm's shares opened at $13.62, below the initial public offering (IPO) price of $17 apiece for 6.5 million of its American depositary shares.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The biotech firm's shares opened at $13.62, below the initial public offering (IPO) price of $17 apiece for 6.5 million of its American depositary shares.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The UK-based company was started by two Oxford University scientists and spun out of the university's Jenner Institute in 2016. Its co-founder Sarah Gilbert was among the scientists who led AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine development efforts.

Vaccitech said it planned to use the proceeds from the IPO to fund the development of its COVID-19 vaccine technology for treatments targeting prostate cancer, hepatitis B HPV and non-small cell lung cancer.

The company's vaccine technology uses an altered form of chimpanzee cold virus to transport genetic material that can help boost the human immune system and fight infection.

The biotech startup has already raised $216 million to date from Gilead Sciences, Sequoia Capital China and Oxford Sciences Innovation.

In a securities filing in early April, the company reported a loss of about $17.7 million for 2020 on revenue of $4.8 million.

Its debut comes as mass vaccination programs are underway across the world to fight the pandemic, with a report from U.S. health data company IQVIA Holdings Inc projecting total global spending on COVID-19 vaccines to reach $157 billion by 2025.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.