Mint Explainer | Who owns the Vadilal brand? A decades-old family dispute surfaces again

The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted interim relief to the Mumbai branch of the Gandhi family behind the Vadilal brand in the trademark dispute with the Ahmedabad branch.
The court allowed the Mumbai group to continue using the 'Vadilal' brand to prevent “irreparable injury" to the group's decades of established goodwill.
The Ahmedabad group had argued that the Mumbai group was failing “quality tests” and violating food safety standards.
The court also granted both parties the liberty to challenge the order before a division bench of the high court.
Mint explains the case.