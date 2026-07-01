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Mint Explainer | Who owns the Vadilal brand? A decades-old family dispute surfaces again

Yash TiwariNeethi Lisa Rojan
4 min read1 Jul 2026, 05:22 PM IST
The trademark battle stems from a 1993 family settlement that divided territorial rights between the Mumbai and Ahmedabad branches of the Gandhi family.
The trademark battle stems from a 1993 family settlement that divided territorial rights between the Mumbai and Ahmedabad branches of the Gandhi family.
Summary

A decades-old family settlement unravels over allegations of food-quality violations in the latest Vadilal legal battle.

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MUMBAI : The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted interim relief to the Mumbai branch of the Gandhi family behind the Vadilal brand in the trademark dispute with the Ahmedabad branch.

MUMBAI : The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted interim relief to the Mumbai branch of the Gandhi family behind the Vadilal brand in the trademark dispute with the Ahmedabad branch.

The court allowed the Mumbai group to continue using the 'Vadilal' brand to prevent “irreparable injury" to the group's decades of established goodwill.

The court allowed the Mumbai group to continue using the 'Vadilal' brand to prevent “irreparable injury" to the group's decades of established goodwill.

The Ahmedabad group had argued that the Mumbai group was failing “quality tests” and violating food safety standards.

The court also granted both parties the liberty to challenge the order before a division bench of the high court.

Mint explains the case.

What is the dispute?

The case dates back to 1993, when family disputes over the company's management and future expansion led to the business's division.

A settlement was reached, allowing both groups to continue operating under the Vadilal name in different territories. The Shailesh Gandhi-led Mumbai group operates in western and southern India, while the Rajesh and Devanshu Gandhi-led Ahmedabad group has the right to operate elsewhere in India.

The deal began to unravel when the Ahmedabad group issued a notice on 26 May, threatening to terminate the registered user agreement over the quality of products manufactured by the Mumbai group.

It alleged that tests conducted at several NABL-accredited laboratories found high levels of bacteria, including E. coli, in products manufactured by the Mumbai group, amounting to a violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

What did the court say about food quality standards?

The Mumbai group argued that the products are fit for consumption and that the Ahmedabad group is misusing the process hygiene standards to allege quality issues. Process hygiene ensures that the manufacturing environment (facilities and equipment) remains sanitary to prevent contamination.

The court, however, explicitly ordered the Mumbai group to strictly manufacture and store all its products in compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms.

The court also directed that, if any dispute arises regarding the quality of a product, the parties shall draw samples in the presence of representatives from both sides, properly seal them, and forward them to an NABL-accredited laboratory or to any laboratory directed by the arbitral tribunal.

“Alleged food-quality violations alone are ordinarily insufficient to terminate a trademark licence or brand-use arrangement,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner, law firm Accord Juris.

“Unless the agreement specifically treats regulatory breaches as a ground for termination, and the breach is established in accordance with the contract, mere allegations would not justify extinguishing valuable brand-use rights,” he said.

How big are the companies?

The Mumbai group operates under Vadilal Dairy International Ltd. The 1993 settlement among the families granted the Mumbai group exclusive, permanent rights to make and sell ice cream under the Vadilal brand in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh (including Telangana).

VDIL reported revenue of 27 crore in 2024-25, according to documents filed with the ministry of corporate affairs.

The Ahmedabad group operates its business under the listed entity Vadilal Industries Ltd and a few associates. It reported a consolidated revenue of 1,503 crore in FY26. In September 2025, VIL picked Himanshu Kanwar, a former Unilever executive, as its first non-family chief executive as the Gandhi family separated ownership from management.

Also Read | 25 ice creams to help you forget the summer heat

What does this order mean for both companies?

The interim relief for the Mumbai-based faction is a major win. It can continue to sell the products under the reputed brand name Vadilal.

The high court did not decide the merits of the dispute but held that it can, prima facie, be resolved through arbitration.

The court also dismissed the Ahmedabad group's May notice, observing that the parties' rights and obligations would require a detailed examination by an arbitral tribunal.

“The next steps include a challenge to the interim order before a division bench, if preferred, while both sides continue litigating the underlying contractual and trademark issues. The final outcome will depend on the interpretation of the family settlement, trademark arrangements and related agreements," Razvi said.

Mint's emailed queries to both groups remained unanswered.

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Meet the Author

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with Read more

a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

Read Less
Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMint Explainer | Who owns the Vadilal brand? A decades-old family dispute surfaces again

Mint Explainer | Who owns the Vadilal brand? A decades-old family dispute surfaces again

Yash TiwariNeethi Lisa Rojan
4 min read1 Jul 2026, 05:22 PM IST
The trademark battle stems from a 1993 family settlement that divided territorial rights between the Mumbai and Ahmedabad branches of the Gandhi family.
The trademark battle stems from a 1993 family settlement that divided territorial rights between the Mumbai and Ahmedabad branches of the Gandhi family.
Summary

A decades-old family settlement unravels over allegations of food-quality violations in the latest Vadilal legal battle.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted interim relief to the Mumbai branch of the Gandhi family behind the Vadilal brand in the trademark dispute with the Ahmedabad branch.

MUMBAI : The Bombay high court on Tuesday granted interim relief to the Mumbai branch of the Gandhi family behind the Vadilal brand in the trademark dispute with the Ahmedabad branch.

The court allowed the Mumbai group to continue using the 'Vadilal' brand to prevent “irreparable injury" to the group's decades of established goodwill.

The court allowed the Mumbai group to continue using the 'Vadilal' brand to prevent “irreparable injury" to the group's decades of established goodwill.

The Ahmedabad group had argued that the Mumbai group was failing “quality tests” and violating food safety standards.

The court also granted both parties the liberty to challenge the order before a division bench of the high court.

Mint explains the case.

What is the dispute?

The case dates back to 1993, when family disputes over the company's management and future expansion led to the business's division.

A settlement was reached, allowing both groups to continue operating under the Vadilal name in different territories. The Shailesh Gandhi-led Mumbai group operates in western and southern India, while the Rajesh and Devanshu Gandhi-led Ahmedabad group has the right to operate elsewhere in India.

The deal began to unravel when the Ahmedabad group issued a notice on 26 May, threatening to terminate the registered user agreement over the quality of products manufactured by the Mumbai group.

It alleged that tests conducted at several NABL-accredited laboratories found high levels of bacteria, including E. coli, in products manufactured by the Mumbai group, amounting to a violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

What did the court say about food quality standards?

The Mumbai group argued that the products are fit for consumption and that the Ahmedabad group is misusing the process hygiene standards to allege quality issues. Process hygiene ensures that the manufacturing environment (facilities and equipment) remains sanitary to prevent contamination.

The court, however, explicitly ordered the Mumbai group to strictly manufacture and store all its products in compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms.

The court also directed that, if any dispute arises regarding the quality of a product, the parties shall draw samples in the presence of representatives from both sides, properly seal them, and forward them to an NABL-accredited laboratory or to any laboratory directed by the arbitral tribunal.

“Alleged food-quality violations alone are ordinarily insufficient to terminate a trademark licence or brand-use arrangement,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner, law firm Accord Juris.

“Unless the agreement specifically treats regulatory breaches as a ground for termination, and the breach is established in accordance with the contract, mere allegations would not justify extinguishing valuable brand-use rights,” he said.

How big are the companies?

The Mumbai group operates under Vadilal Dairy International Ltd. The 1993 settlement among the families granted the Mumbai group exclusive, permanent rights to make and sell ice cream under the Vadilal brand in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh (including Telangana).

VDIL reported revenue of 27 crore in 2024-25, according to documents filed with the ministry of corporate affairs.

The Ahmedabad group operates its business under the listed entity Vadilal Industries Ltd and a few associates. It reported a consolidated revenue of 1,503 crore in FY26. In September 2025, VIL picked Himanshu Kanwar, a former Unilever executive, as its first non-family chief executive as the Gandhi family separated ownership from management.

Also Read | 25 ice creams to help you forget the summer heat

What does this order mean for both companies?

The interim relief for the Mumbai-based faction is a major win. It can continue to sell the products under the reputed brand name Vadilal.

The high court did not decide the merits of the dispute but held that it can, prima facie, be resolved through arbitration.

The court also dismissed the Ahmedabad group's May notice, observing that the parties' rights and obligations would require a detailed examination by an arbitral tribunal.

“The next steps include a challenge to the interim order before a division bench, if preferred, while both sides continue litigating the underlying contractual and trademark issues. The final outcome will depend on the interpretation of the family settlement, trademark arrangements and related agreements," Razvi said.

Mint's emailed queries to both groups remained unanswered.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with Read more

a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

Read Less
Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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