Vadraj Cement up for sale under insolvency process; Adani, JSW, and ArcelorMittal in race
Vadraj Cement, owned by ABG Shipyard, is being sold under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code process. Potential buyers include Adani group, JSW Cement, and ArcelorMittal Group, said ET in its news report.
The ABG Shipyard group company Vadraj Cement will be sold under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code process, and potential buyers include an Adani group entity, Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Cement, and ArcelorMittal Group, people with knowledge of the development told Economic Times (ET).