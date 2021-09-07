BENGALURU : Tea brand Vahdam India has raised ₹174 crore ($23.6 million) as a part of a Series D round led by IIFL AMC’s private equity fund.

The company’s existing investors, including a consortium of Sixth Sense Ventures affiliates, the Mankind Group family office, Infosys founder Kris Gopalkrishnan’s family office, Urmin Group and White Whale Ventures, also participated in the round.

Following the current round, total funds raised by Vahdam India stands at ₹290 crore. Post this funding, the company’s valuation stands at about ₹700 crore, said an individual aware of the discussion.

According to the company, the sum raised will be utilized to expand distribution across online and offline channels, as well as for entering new geographies and foraying into new complementary categories.

The six-year-old startup retails tea, spices and superfoods across the world under a home-grown label. By leveraging technology and cutting out middlemen, the brand looks to disrupt the traditional supply chain of products such as tea and spices in India.

Vahdam directly sources tea and spices from farms and estates across India, and also owns a manufacturing unit in the national capital region.

