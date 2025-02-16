Valentine's Day Sales: Revealing the sales and trends data for Valentine's Day this year, the management of Swiggy and Swiggy Instamart shared that their platforms logged 581 chocolates, 607 cakes sales per minute, respectively on February 14, 2025.

Further, in terms of restaurant booking and food orders, besides the metros of Mumbai and Delhi, tier two towns such as Bhubaneshwar also made an impact. We take a look.

‘Mad Rush! Bull Market for Stock Market of Love’ Says Co-Founder Phani Kishan Phani Kishan A, co-founder of Swiggy and Swiggy Instamart took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), to share the platform's numbers for Valentine's Day this year.

“Our analysts have crunched the numbers, and the Valentine’s Day rush is mad! At peak, we saw: 581 chocolate orders per minute; 324 rose orders per minute. If there was ever a stock market for love, this was the bull run,” Kishan wrote.

Giving details he said that in 24 orders for 174 chocolates, Delhi customers spent ₹ ₹29,844, adding : “Someone in Delhi is taking “Tohfa sabke liye” (gifts for everyone) very, very seriously!” (sic)

Kishan also noted that on Valentine's Day this year, Swiggy saw 2x more chocolate sales compared to last year. “Love (and chocolates) are in the air! At 10:53 AM, Swiggy Instamart had already delivered 2x more chocolates than last Valentine's Day. Right now, we’re at 5x the orders of a regular Friday—clearly, sweet surprises are the way to go!” (sic)

‘Who said celebrating love is only a big city trend?' Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy in a series of posts on X said that restaurant bookings were booming. “Swiggy Dineout is setting records tonight! Bookings are up 241 per cent compared to last Valentine's Day. Par sabse (but the most) interesting part? 75 per cent of these reservations are for just two people,” Kapoor wrote.

Kapoor added that while the big metros celebrated, smaller towns were not far behind. “Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru toh celebrate kar hi rahein hai, but our smaller cities are going all out too! Bhubaneshwar saw a 279% increase in dine-out bookings compared to last week. Love is clearly in the air everywhere!” he added.

“Ludhiana, Amritsar, Shillong, Noida, and Agra are leading the charge with the biggest spikes in food deliveries tonight! Who said celebrating love is only a big city trend?” Kapoor wrote.

He did note that among the metros, the garden city “out-booked” even Mumbai and Delhi. “No surprises here: Bengaluru is leading the pack for Valentine’s Day celebrations, out-booking both Delhi and Mumbai on Swiggy Dineout,” Kapoor said.

Giving more details for Dineout, Kapoor said that one use saved ₹59,628 on a ₹1,19,406 bill, quipping: “Real question: Order kya kiya? Gold-plated pasta?” (sic).

‘Cakes worth ₹ 25,335; Cake deliveries are at an all-time high!’ Kapoor also high-lighted that cake sales sky-rocketed on Valentine's Day.

“Let’s not forget what happening on Swiggy Food. Cake deliveries are at an all-time high! We just hit 607 cakes per minute. Milk chocolate cake is ruling hearts, and Bengaluru is leading the sugar rush. Pyaar ka celebration, extra meetha this year!” he shared.

Kapoor also noted that one user from Noida bought cakes worth ₹25,335, adding: “9 cakes from Theos. Pyaar ho toh aisa, jitna baatoge utna badhega” (love like this, sharing increases love)