Valeo expects regulatory boost to ADAS
Jayakumar G., president and managing director of Valeo India, said by 2026-27, driver monitoring system and autonomous braking are expected to come under regulation, which could accelerate widespread adoption of additional ADAS technologies, which are currently limited to high-end vehicles.
New Delhi: Valeo SA, the $3.4 billion French automotive systems company, expects regulatory changes in India to play a crucial role in boosting demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) by 2026-27 and significantly help expand the $150-million market, as adoption reaches mass scale.