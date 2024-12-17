French auto parts supplier Valeo bets on India EV transition even as demand cools
Summary
- GST and road tax benefits, along with production-linked incentives, are helping bridge the price gap between EVs and ICE vehicles, says India head Jayakumar G
New Delhi: Growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India is unlocking opportunities for the Indian arm of French auto parts supplier Valeo to increase revenue per vehicle, according to a top company executive, even if sales have temporarily slowed for one of its top customers in India.