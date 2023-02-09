‘Validation of our findings’: Hindenburg's Nathan Anderson lauds MSCI review
Adani Group stocks slipped in early trading, ending a two-day reprieve, after MSCI Inc. said it was reviewing the amount of shares linked to the group that were freely tradable in public markets.
Index provider MSCI's decision to review the amount of Adani Group-linked shares freely tradable in public markets has brought cheers from Hindenburg Research. The development came more than two weeks after the US-based short seller levelled a litany of allegations against the Indian conglomerate, prompting a sharp drop in Adani Group stocks.
