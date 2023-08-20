Valli Arunachalam, eldest daughter of late MV Murugappan, has reached a settlement with her family over board representation at Murugappa Group's holding company Ambadi Investments.

A feud that caught the public attention in 2020, has now achieved a 'family arrangement', wherein Valli Arunachalam, eldest daughter of former Murugappa group chairman, late MV Murugappan, fought to reserve her rights and fought against gender discrimination.

"The Murugappa family is pleased to announce that its members have agreed to settle the disputes and differences between the family branch of late Mr. M V Murugappan (including Mrs. Valli Arunachalam and Mrs. Vellachi Murugappan), on one side, and the rest of the family members, on the other side, which arose post the demise of late Mr. M V Murugappan." an official press release read.

"The family arrangement is envisaged primarily to bring about amity and maintain goodwill amongst the members of the Murugappa family, and to maintain the overall harmony within the family, in this generation, as well as in the future" the official press release added

What was the Murugappa family dispute? Valli Arunachalam, Murugappa group chairman's eldest daughter, her sister and their mother, has been demanding a board seat in Murugappa Group’s holding company Ambadi Investments (AIL) or a suitable value for their 8.23%.

According to media reports, MV Murugappan, who was the patriarch of the Muruggappa group for 20 years, passed away in September 2017. He bequeathed everything for his wife Valli Murugappan and daughters. According to his will, the Murugappa family business spanned over five generations. The family holds 91 per cent stake in the public unlisted company.

Valli Arunachalm has been demanding a board seat. "In August 2019, we asked for a board position. I have been repeatedly following up with them and asked them for meeting, but it has fallen on deaf ears. Every branch of the third generation has a representation on the Ambadi board, except ours," Arunachalam had told Business Today.

"My mother lives in Chennai and sister is in Bangalore. My mother, sister and I are in agreement, but the uncles and their families have delayed the matter by not responding to our request," she had added.

The Murugappa group reported a double-digit growth for the second year in a row in the post-pandemic phase with its topline crossing ₹70,000 crore in FY23, reported Businessline.

The report further stated that the group's total turnover rose 36% to ₹74,220 crore in 2022-23 (against ₹54,648 crore in FY22).

Who is Valli Arunachalam? A former nuclear scientist, eldest daughter of former Murugappa group chairman, late MV Murugappan, Valli Arunachalam became famous as the one who took Murugappa Group family members to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Valli Arunachalm as a nuclear scientist has expertise in semiconductor technologies.

Valli Arunachalam's battle against gender bias It was for the first time that a patriarch of the Murugappa family had passed away without a 'male' heir. Further, Valli Arunachalam's offer to buy the stake at fair value, if taken up would mean that for the first time a family branch would exit from the Murugappa family business.

The Murugappa group's publicised family feud have attested to the group's reluctance to let go of its century-old and highly criticized patriarchal practice of denying female members of the Murugappa family a place on the AIL board or a role in business, according to a CNBC report.

The fourth-generation Murugappa scion, Valli Arunachalam, has been fighting a lone battle against her ‘uncles’ to change the patriarchal norms in the inheritance prospect of the company.

"A female heir with a doctorate degree, 24 years work experience in fortune 500 multinational companies, and numerous patents and publications to her name cannot be inducted to the board, even three years after her father's death, despite being representative of the same shareholding, whilst a 23-year old male heir with a master's degree and no job experience can be inducted to the board soon after his father's passing," Valli had put forth a strong worded statement.

Valli Arunachalam had further alleged that the current patriarch of Murugappa Group MV Subbiah was asked about the group practice of not allowing family women in managerial position in the businesses. "He endorsed that policy. To add salt to the wound, he went on to sigh that there are 11 boys and just one girl in the current generation. The corporate leaders speaking in this manner is insensitive to the millions of women in the workforce," a Business Today report quoted Arunachalam.