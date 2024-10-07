Valorem to Get €200 Million From AIP, Credit Agricole fort Renewables as 3i Exits

French wind-farm developer Valorem SAS is poised to raise €200 million ($219 million) to fund future projects from AIP Management P/S and Credit Agricole SA.

Bloomberg
Published7 Oct 2024, 10:53 PM IST
Valorem to Get €200 Million From AIP, Credit Agricole fort Renewables as 3i Exits
Valorem to Get €200 Million From AIP, Credit Agricole fort Renewables as 3i Exits

(Bloomberg) -- French wind-farm developer Valorem SAS is poised to raise €200 million ($219 million) to fund future projects from AIP Management P/S and Credit Agricole SA.

Valorem got a “firm offer” for funding from the Danish pension fund manager and the French bank’s IDIA private equity unit, it said in a statement Monday. The company’s founders, their families and the group’s employees would continue to hold the majority of Valorem’s capital and voting rights. 

At the same time, 3i Infrastructure Plc will sell its 33% stake in Valorem to AIP and other investors, the Danish firm said in a separate statement. The co-investors agreed to further capital commitments to finance Valorem’s “pipeline of projects to materialize in the coming years,” it said. UK-based 3i expects to net about €309 million from the sale.

The deals are a sign that investors remain eager to finance renewables, even as recent political turmoil — in both France and the European Union — points to voters’ unease about some green policies and the cost of the energy transition away from fossil fuels.     

The fundraising, which includes an unspecified amount of bonds, will fund solar and wind farm construction in France in the short term, and in countries such as Poland, Finland and Greece around 2027 and 2028, Valorem Chief Financial Officer Tristan Maes said in an a interview with Bloomberg. 

Both transactions are expected to be completed in the first quarter. Astris Finance, BNP Paribas and Lazard acted as financial advisers to Valorem. 

Bloomberg previously reported on Valorem’s plan to raise funds and 3i’s plan to sell its stake. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 10:53 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsValorem to Get €200 Million From AIP, Credit Agricole fort Renewables as 3i Exits

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.30
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -2.45 (-1.47%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,150.30
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -27.2 (-2.31%)

    Tata Power share price

    441.05
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -25.65 (-5.5%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    267.35
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -9.85 (-3.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,209.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    85.85 (1.21%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,030.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    6.95 (0.23%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,460.90
    03:54 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -33.35 (-0.95%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    977.25
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -11.7 (-1.18%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    450.30
    03:57 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -42.8 (-8.68%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    726.45
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -67.8 (-8.54%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    395.90
    03:50 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-8.26%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,536.55
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -122.25 (-7.37%)
    More from Top Losers

    Finolex Industries share price

    294.10
    03:56 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    22.45 (8.26%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    758.75
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    39.95 (5.56%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.50
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    343 (4.61%)

    Blue Dart Express share price

    8,650.45
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    347.05 (4.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.