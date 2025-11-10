Valor's Advent Hotels to list as separate entity this month, bets big on luxury expansion
The move marks Valor’s diversification beyond residential real estate into high-value hospitality, at a time when India’s branded hotel supply is expanding rapidly and demand continues to outpace new capacity.
BENGALURU : Advent Hotels International Ltd, the hospitality arm carved out of Valor Estate Ltd (formerly DB Realty), will list as a separate entity on the stock exchanges on 13 November, as it seeks to build a portfolio of luxury and upscale hotels across major Indian cities through a partnership route, a top company executive said.