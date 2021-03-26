Valuation of Tata stake is the next battleground

The fight put up by Cyrus Mistry and the SP group was not only a matter of pride and honour. Even if the SP Group had won the battle, it would have been a pyrrhic victory. The SP Group has already indicated their desire to exit the shares of Tata Sons and proposed a valuation to the SC. The SC, however, has said that the court cannot go into the question of fixation of fair value compensation for exercising an exit option. In turn, the SC has ruled that the Article 75 of the Articles of Association of the company would govern the transfer of shares. Article 75 basically gives the board of Tata Sons the power of right of first refusal on the 18.37% shares held by the SP Group.