Value fashion retailers flock south for expansion and growth

Increase in income

Much of this accelerated interest stems from the sharp rise in purchasing power across southern states. According to a July 2025 submission to the Lok Sabha by the finance ministry, southern markets have seen some of the fastest per capita income growth over the past decade. Karnataka’s per-capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) rose from ₹1.01 lakh in 2013-14 to ₹2.04 lakh in 2024-25, an 88.5% jump. In the same period, Tamil Nadu’s increase was 83% to ₹1.96 lakh, while Telangana surged 85% to ₹1.87 lakh. Andhra Pradesh, too, recorded a strong 81% increase to ₹1.41 lakh. This sustained income growth over the past decade has strengthened discretionary spending, enabling middle-income households to trade up from unorganised apparel shops to branded yet affordable fashion.