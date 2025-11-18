EQT, PAG, Blackstone, CVC among global PEs evaluating $1 bn ValueLabs buyout
Summary
A potential deal will value the company at around $1 billion underscoring the growing trend among large risk investors betting big on enterprise tech as a stable high growth sector.
Global private equity majors EQT Partners, PAG, Blackstone and CVC are among suitors in talks to acquire a controlling stake in software services firm ValueLabs from the promoters, according to three people with information on the deal.
