ValueLabs was founded in 1997 by Arjun Rao and family members, who are the current promoters. The agentic artificial intelligence (AI) service provider currently has over 7,000 engineers and serves more than 300 enterprise clients, according to its website. It competes with large IT services companies such as Infosys, Cognizant, and Wipro as also AI-focused ones such as Fractal Analytics, Happiest Minds, and Quantiphi. (Agentic AI systems are capable of taking decisions without human intervention.)