New Delhi: The maker of Denver and Envy perfumes Vanesa Beauty has launched a new television and digital ad campaign featuring actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The campaign with the theme “Self Love" will be released soon.

“We strongly believe there is an essential to every woman that goes beyond what eyes can see. Kareena has beauty with a relentless determination that has withstood the test of time, to prove her mettle year after year. She has been ruling hearts for decades with her persona, hence making her the obvious choice as the face for us", said Saurabh Gupta, MD, and chairman of Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd that runs Vanesa Beauty.

The actor is seen in the ad saying that her style isn’t just the way she dressed or walked but her fragrance itself. “The idea conveyed in the ad is subtle yet strong and that’s where lies its power, if you get it, it’s glorious. Just like a woman if you understand her all you will ever see is her beauty,“ she said in a statement.

Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd. is an FMCG personal care brand that has also had actors like Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. It competes with companies like Vini Cosmetics, makers of Fogg deodorant.

According to TechSci Research, pre-covid, India perfumes and deodorants market stood at over $970 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 13%, to surpass $2 billion by 2025 on the back of rapid urbanization and emergence of online retail channel.

It said that some of the leading players in India perfumes and deodorants market are also ITC Limited, Nivea India Private Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Emami Limited, J.K Helene Curtis Limited, McNroe Consumer Products Private Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and Marico Limited.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.