Three suitors are vying for IDFC MF

“Considering the way IDFC’s equity schemes have grown and the bullishness in equity markets, ₹3,500-4,000 crore should come from the sale of equity schemes, around 10% of the equity assets under management. Around ₹1 trillion of assets under management are in debt schemes of IDFC AMC, and 3-5% of these assets under management should be the ideal valuation of these debt schemes, which amounts to ₹3,000-5,000 crore. IDFC Mutual Fund has been recording a steady profit growth. For the half year, the net profit was at around ₹90 crore. So, the valuation has to command a premium compared to past deals," said the second person, who is close to the board of IDFC.