Bengaluru: E-commerce firm Amazon India plans to empower businesses of all sizes with the use of technology, lower cost of operations, and build infrastructure and logistics to enable fast, free delivery, as it completes eight years, said a top executive.

Amazon on Wednesday completed first dose of vaccination for over 100,000 people on site, including employees and their dependents, and frontline associates. It is now extending the vaccination drive to new cities and towns to cover more workforce. The on-site vaccination events are currently on in 26 cities. It is also helping small business with insurance, vaccination and working capital and has invested ₹120 crore so far towards this.

Unlike last year, when e-commerce companies were allowed to deliver only essentials and adhere to norms under a national lockdown, curbs were diverse during the ongoing second wave of covid-19.

“The last 15 months have been challenging. In the last two months, we have pivoted to keep our employees safe. This time around, the different kinds of lockdowns (across states) were challenging and complicated. We are a tech company and we adjusted our business accordingly as customers were looking to shop online. We couldn’t serve customers the same way as we normally do," Amazon’s global senior vice-president and India head Amit Agarwal said in an interview.

“But it is humbling to see how customers and sellers are relying on us and it is a testament to how far we have come from selling books with a few hundred sellers. Our focus now is also on bringing small, medium businesses back in line because they have been disrupted," Agarwal added.

Amazon India in April said small and medium sellers on its platform sold goods worth over $3 billion to foreign buyers since the company began its export-focused global selling programme in 2015. It has digitized 2.5 million micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) and helped create nearly 1 million jobs in the country till date. It enabled $1 billion in exports from manufacturers in India across customers worldwide in the last year.

Amazon’s Global Selling programme, also operational in other markets, has helped around 70,000 India-based sellers to reach 17 international markets. The biggest market for Amazon’s Indian exporters is the US.

Going forward, Agarwal said, Amazon India will continue to add sellers, more product selection and support small business, who due to the pandemic, are looking at supplementing their offline business with online presence.

The e-commerce major had earlier pledged to get one crore small businesses online by 2025.

“Another priority for us is to be more prepared as a company for a subsequent wave, if that happens," Agarwal said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.