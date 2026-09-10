Varun Beverages’ Kiva Spirits in advanced talks to acquire spirits maker Alcobrew for ₹2,000-2,500 crore

A newly incorporated liquor company, barely two weeks old, is already on the prowl for acquisitions.
Pepsi-bottler Varun Beverages’ subsidiary, Kiva Spirits and Company Ltd, incorporated at the end of August, is in advanced discussions to acquire Alcobrew Distilleries India Ltd for an enterprise value of ₹2,000 crore-2,500 crore, according to people familiar with the matter.
The proposed transaction is expected to give Kiva a portfolio of liquor brands, manufacturing facilities and a distribution network as Varun Beverages looks to build its presence in the alcoholic beverages market. Alcobrew makes a range of whiskies, including Gamber Valley single malt, apart from vodka, gin, brandy and rum.