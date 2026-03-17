Varun Beverages's subsidiary Bevco to acquire South African firm Crickley Dairy for ₹131.47 crore

Varun Beverages on Tuesday said its South African subsidiary Bevco will acquire Crickley Dairy Proprietary for ₹131.47 crore.

The Beverage Company Proprietary Ltd (Bevco) "has executed an agreement dated March 17, 2026, for the acquisition of 100 per cent equity stake of Crickley Dairy Proprietary Ltd, which is incorporated in South Africa", said a regulatory filing by Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL).

It will acquire it from Clark Holdings Proprietary Ltd, the parent entity of Crickley Dairy Proprietary.

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This acquisition is in line with the company's strategy to diversify its product portfolio into new categories, such as value-added dairy and juice-based drinks.

However, the deal will be subject to regulatory and other approvals, including from the Competition Commissions of South Africa, VBL said.

Earlier in December, Varun Beverages, PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler, announced it would completely acquire South Africa-based firm Twizza through Bevco.

In March 2024, VBL acquired The Beverage Company, South Africa, along with its wholly-owned subsidiaries BevCo.