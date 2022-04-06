Varun Dhawan invests in Curefoods

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Earlier this year, Curefoods announced the acquisition of Frozen Bottle. It has also bagged the south India franchise rights for pizza chain Sbarro. In January , the company secured $62 million in funding from Iron Pillar, Chiratae Ventures, Sixteenth Street Capital, Accel Partners, and Binny Bansal
NEW DELHI: Cloud-kitchen operator Curefoods has on-boarded Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan as investor and brand ambassador for its food brand EatFit, the company said on Wednesday.
Dhawan’s investment in the cloud kitchen operator comes along with the company's launch of its direct-to-consumer food ordering platform, www.eatfit.in.
“The multi-brand platform is aimed at providing direct access to popular brands under Curefoods. It will also play a role in inculcating sustainable food ordering habits by promoting its food subscription options, especially for its healthy food brands, which customers can consume multiple times a month," the company said in a statement.
To be sure, Curefoods operates cloud kitchen brands such as EatFit, Frozen Bottle, CakeZone, Great Indian Khichdi, among others. It was set up in 2020 by Ankit Nagori.
Dhawan will appear in Curefoods’s marketing campaigns promoting healthy eating habits while also endorsing online ordering via eatfit.in.
“Having him with Curefoods as an investor too adds another level to our association with him. His belief in our capabilities and vision really encourages us further to scale greater heights," said Nagori.
Dhawan said he identifies with Curefoods and Eatfit’s mission to provide access to multiple food categories while featuring healthy options. Late last year, the actor invested an undisclosed amount in nutrition brand Fast&Up.
Earlier this year, Curefoods announced the acquisition of Frozen Bottle. It has also bagged the south India franchise rights for pizza chain Sbarro. In January , the company secured $62 million in funding from Iron Pillar, Chiratae Ventures, Sixteenth Street Capital, Accel Partners, and Binny Bansal. It has over 150 kitchens operating in 15 cities. These kitchens offer 10 different cuisines.
